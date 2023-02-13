trending:

UK’s Queen Consort Camilla gets COVID for the second time

by Judy Kurtz - 02/13/23 3:37 PM ET
Yui Mok/PA via AP
Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrives for a special teddy bears picnic at a Barnardo’s Nursery where she personally delivered Paddington Bears and other cuddly toys, which were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Residences, to children supported by the charity, in London, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

British Queen Consort Camilla is battling COVID-19 for a second time, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old British royal family member was “suffering the symptoms of a cold,” a statement released Monday by the palace said.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” the statement said.

Before the coronavirus diagnosis was announced, Buckingham Palace had said earlier on Monday that Camilla had contracted a “seasonal illness,” and was postponing a pair of appearances.

The news comes almost exactly a year after Camilla tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time. Last February, Camilla tested positive for the coronavirus just four days after her husband, now-King Charles III.

