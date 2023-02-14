Jill Biden installs ‘Valentine to the country’ on White House lawn

Jill Biden is spreading the love once again this Valentine’s Day, sharing a message of kindness on the North Lawn of the White House.

The first lady continued her tradition of presenting some eye-catching heart-filled décor to celebrate Feb. 14.

Early on Tuesday morning, a massive “Valentine to the country” was installed on the North Lawn of the White House.

Alongside illustrated versions of the Bidens’ furry family members, German Shepherd Commander and cat Willow, was a message: “Reach out with open hearts and helping hands this Valentine’s Day.”

The blue- and red-colored handprints featured on the lovey-dovey display come from students enrolled at a child development center at the Fort Drum Army Base in New York. Biden visited the base last month as part of her Joining Forces initiative.

In addition to the North Lawn display, other “hearts and crafts” created by the military children are also set up inside the White House and can be viewed on the public tour route.

It’s not the first time that Biden has shown some love to going big on Valentine’s Day at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

In 2021, surprise “conversation heart” structures popped up overnight at the White House in the early hours on Valentine’s Day.

The first lady’s office said at the time the big heart reveal stemmed from Biden’s “sense of humor” and “love of surprises,” with Valentine’s Day being “one of her favorite holidays.”