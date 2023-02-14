trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault

by Judy Kurtz - 02/14/23 9:43 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 02/14/23 9:43 AM ET
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta,
In this June 24, 2020, photo, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) says she received well wishes from President Biden — and beer from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — after she was attacked in her Washington, D.C., apartment building’s elevator.

Craig confirmed on Monday that Biden called her following the alleged assault.

In addition to Biden ringing her, Craig said Klobuchar “brought beer over on Friday night.”

“Nothing like friends who know you,” she quipped in a tweet.

Klobuchar’s office didn’t immediately have details for ITK about the boozy get-well gift to her colleague in Congress.

Craig was attacked last week in Washington by a man who punched her in the chin and grabbed her neck, according to an initial police report. The lawmaker chucked her hot coffee at the suspect, who then fled the scene, the report said.

Craig was bruised “but otherwise physically okay,” following the attack, which wasn’t believed to be politically motivated, her office said.

The 51-year-old congresswoman has called herself “very, very lucky” that she escaped the attack with few injuries.

—Updated at 10:04 a.m.

Tags Amy Klobuchar Angie Craig Joe Biden

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  2. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  3. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  4. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  5. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  6. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  7. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  8. Exclusive: Mike Pompeo — Biden has caused ‘global shame’ with spy balloon ...
  9. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  10. DeSantis floats replacing AP classes in Florida amid College Board fight
  11. Lawmakers demand Biden address nation on UFO incursions
  12. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  13. Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel
  14. January inflation comes in higher than expected
  15. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  16. Nikki Haley announces presidential run
  17. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  18. Jim Banks calls on Buttigieg ‘to correct’ covering of Jesus artwork at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video