Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) says she received well wishes from President Biden — and beer from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) — after she was attacked in her Washington, D.C., apartment building’s elevator.

Craig confirmed on Monday that Biden called her following the alleged assault.

In addition to Biden ringing her, Craig said Klobuchar “brought beer over on Friday night.”

“Nothing like friends who know you,” she quipped in a tweet.

Klobuchar’s office didn’t immediately have details for ITK about the boozy get-well gift to her colleague in Congress.

Craig was attacked last week in Washington by a man who punched her in the chin and grabbed her neck, according to an initial police report. The lawmaker chucked her hot coffee at the suspect, who then fled the scene, the report said.

Craig was bruised “but otherwise physically okay,” following the attack, which wasn’t believed to be politically motivated, her office said.

The 51-year-old congresswoman has called herself “very, very lucky” that she escaped the attack with few injuries.

—Updated at 10:04 a.m.