‘Rust’ hires new cinematographer, plans documentary on Halyna Hutchins

A new cinematographer is reportedly boarding the production of “Rust” when it resumes filming this spring, following Halyna Hutchins’s death in 2021 in a shooting on the movie’s set.

Bianca Cline, who’s worked on films like “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and “Murder Among the Mormons,” will join the “Rust” production team, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The team behind the Alec Baldwin-led Western film will also create a documentary on Hutchins’s life and her work on the movie, the publication was first to report on Tuesday, citing Rust Movie Productions.

Hutchins’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, will reportedly serve as an executive producer on both the documentary and film.

An attorney for the “Rust” production company didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after authorities said Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun while rehearsing a scene for the movie on its New Mexico set. Baldwin, who in addition to performing in the film serves as one of its producers, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter last month.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the “Rust” armorer, also faces criminal charges.

The scene in which Hutchins was killed — during which director Joel Souza was also injured — has been rewritten, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Souza, along with a mix of original and new crew members, will be part of the team completing the filming.

The new cinematographer, Cline, will also reportedly donate her salary from the project to charity.