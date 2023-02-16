trending:

‘Eye of the Tiger’ writer blasts Haley playing it at campaign launch: ‘Stop using my f—ing song!’

by Judy Kurtz - 02/16/23 11:42 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley
AP Photo/Mic Smith
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley greets supporters after her speech Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Charleston, S.C.

One of the writers of “Eye of the Tiger” is blasting Nikki Haley for playing the song at her 2024 presidential campaign launch, saying that politicians using his music is “not appropriate.”

“Stop using my f—ing song!” Frankie Sullivan, the Survivor band member who co-wrote the 1982 mega-hit with Jim Peterik, told Billboard in an interview published Wednesday.

Haley, South Carolina’s former Republican governor, kicked off her White House bid on Wednesday and took to the stage as “Eye of the Tiger” played for the crowd at the launch event in Charleston, S.C. She’s the first Republican to jump in the 2024 race since former President Trump announced his run for the GOP nomination last November.

“That song belongs with the ’Rocky’ franchise and they don’t ask because they’d get a no. Absolutely,” Sullivan, 68, said.

“I don’t care who it is, I don’t think it’s appropriate, especially with ‘Tiger,’ since it’s such a special song,” the musician said.

“I have no idea why any politician would play that as a walk on,” Sullivan said.

“I would say you have to have balls… but in this situation that doesn’t apply,” he reportedly told Billboard with a laugh.

It’s not the first time that Survivor’s guitarist has spoken out — and taken legal action — against politicians using his music at rallies and other campaign events.

In 2012, Sullivan sued former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) for using “Eye of the Tiger” at political events without permission. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s (R) presidential campaign paid $25,000 in 2016 for playing the “Rocky III” anthem without the band’s permission at a 2015 rally.

According to Sullivan, both 2012 GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Trump, the 2016 Republican presidential nominee, stopped playing “Eye of the Tiger” at their campaign gatherings after receiving warnings from his attorneys.

Sullivan told Billboard while he didn’t expect to take Haley to court over this week’s flap, he’s been increasingly frustrated with politicians co-opting the tune.

“I’m amused, but is this s— really still going on?” he asked.

Tags Mitt Romney Nikki Haley Trump

