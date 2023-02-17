‘X-Files’ creator on objects shot from sky: ‘The truth is out there’

“The X-Files” creator Chris Carter says when it comes to unidentified flying objects (UFOs) being shot down over American airspace, the “truth is out there.”

ITK caught up with Carter, who created the famed Fox supernatural drama that aired from 1993 to 2002, ahead of President Biden’s remarks on Thursday about a trio of mysterious objects shot down in recent days by the military.

Pentagon officials initially ruled out nothing when asked whether the objects could have been from outer space, though it increasingly appears clear the objects shot down last weekend were man-made.

“We don’t yet know what these three objects were,” Biden said, adding that the intelligence community’s assessment found they were “most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather.”

Earlier this month, Biden’s administration downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Nonetheless, Carter said the series of unusual events had him thinking back to his “X-Files” days.

“It’s curious that the U.S. government won’t give us clear answers and they may not ever recover whatever they shot down,” Carter told ITK in an exclusive interview.

“I’m a skeptic, naturally. I believe in science, but you can’t discount these Navy pilots and what they’re seeing and what they’re reporting.”

“It reminds me of all of [the episodes] — that the government is not fessing up what they may know about extraterrestrials or UFO phenomena,” Carter, 66, said.

Asked if “The X-Files” may have been ahead of its time in questioning the existence of alien life and just how much the government knows — or doesn’t know — about it, the Emmy-nominated director replied, “So much of what we said was science fiction turned out to be science fact, including clones and stuff like that.”

Before Biden’s brief comments on the UFOs, several GOP lawmakers — including Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), along with Democrats who represent areas where some of the incursions took place such as Rep. Debbie Dingell (Mich.) and Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Gary Peters (Mich.) — were pushing for more answers on the aerial objects.

Carter said the latest UFO buzz could make more believers out of the public and members of Congress.

“I think that people are wondering why they’re not getting a straight answer,” the TV pro said.

And what would “X-Files” protagonists, FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, do in this case?

“Of course they’d investigate it.”