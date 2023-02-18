trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

SEC fines former NBA star Paul Pierce $1.4M over cryptocurrency promotion

by Jared Gans - 02/18/23 9:51 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/18/23 9:51 AM ET
Former Boston Celtics player Paul Pierce smiles before an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined former NBA star Paul Pierce $1.4 million for unlawfully making misleading statements in promoting a cryptocurrency exchange. 

The SEC said in a release on Friday that Pierce agreed to settle charges against him and pay $1.409 million in penalties, remedies and interest. The release states that Pierce promoted EMAX tokens, which are cryptocurrency asset securities that are sold by EthereumMax, on social media without disclosing that he received payment for doing so and made false and misleading statements about the asset. 

Pierce received more than $244,000 worth of EMAX tokens in exchange for promoting them on Twitter, according to the SEC.

A post in which he promoted the cryptocurrency included a screenshot of an account that showed large holdings and profit, the agency added, but he did not reveal that his own holdings were much lower than what the screenshot stated. 

“This case is yet another reminder to celebrities: The law requires you to disclose to the public from whom and how much you are getting paid to promote investment in securities, and you can’t lie to investors when you tout a security,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in the release. 

Pierce is not the first celebrity to be fined over their promotion of a cryptocurrency exchange without revealing that they were being paid to promote it. 

Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the SEC in October for not disclosing that she was being paid to promote EMAX tokens. 

Boxer Floyd Mayweather and music producer DJ Khaled were fined in 2018 over their failure to disclose that they were paid to promote a cryptocurrency exchange. 

The SEC release states Pierce agreed to pay the fine without admitting to or denying the charges against him. He also agreed to not promote any cryptocurrency asset for three years. 

“The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion,” said Gurbir Grewal, the director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

Tags cryptocurrency promotion false and misleading statements fine Gary Gensler Paul Pierce paul pierce SEC Securities and Exchange Commission

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  3. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  4. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  5. GOP political operative sentenced to 18 months over illegal Russian ...
  6. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  7. Trump to visit East Palestine in wake of train derailment
  8. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  9. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  10. Subsidies have boosted Affordable Care Act’s enrollment. It’s setting up a ...
  11. Supreme Court to wade into quagmire of internet regulation
  12. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  13. Biden ups pressure for gun reform in wake of Mississippi shooting: ‘Enough’
  14. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  15. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  16. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  17. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  18. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
Load more

Video

See all Video