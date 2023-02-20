Rep. Chris Pappas marries partner Vann Bentley

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) has married his partner, lawyer Vann Bentley, he announced Monday on Twitter.

“Vann and I are excited to share that we’re married!” Pappas, the first openly gay man to represent New Hampshire in Congress, wrote.

He added, “We feel so fortunate to have found each other and to be building our life together, and we’re grateful for the love and support of family and friends.”

The nuptials come a little over a year after the duo got engaged in December 2021.

Pappas was among the proponents for the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation to safeguard marriage equality that Biden signed into law last year.

“The signing of this legislation is a landmark moment not just for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Americans, because its enactment brings us one step closer to our country’s founding promise of guaranteeing liberty and justice for all,” Pappas said, praising Biden’s actions.