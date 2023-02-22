trending:

‘Rust’ production moving to Montana after New Mexico set shooting

by Judy Kurtz - 02/22/23 12:58 PM ET
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
FILE – This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

The makers behind “Rust” say the film will move to Montana when it resumes production in the spring.

“Rust’s” production studio announced Wednesday that it would begin filming in the coming months at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in the Treasure State. The filmmakers had previously announced plans to resume filming, but hadn’t disclosed where.

The Alec Baldwin-led Western movie was filming in New Mexico in 2021 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a shooting on the set. Authorities said Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun while rehearsing a scene.

Baldwin, also a producer on the movie, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter last month by the Santa Fe district attorney’s office. Prosecutors dropped firearm enhancement from the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed earlier this week.

Joel Souza, “Rust’s” director who was injured in the shooting, said in a statement obtained by ITK that he was “deeply grateful” for the invitation to complete the film in Montana.

Thanking the ranch’s co-founders, Souza said, “Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing ‘Rust’ and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team.”

“It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf,” Souza said.

In a joint statement, the co-founders of Yellowstone Film Ranch said they were “honored to play a role in the realization of [Hutchins’s] vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”

Earlier this month, the “Rust” production team announced plans both to finish the movie and for a documentary on Hutchins’s life and career. Matthew Hutchins, the late cinematographer’s husband, is poised to serve as an executive producer on both projects.

