trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Bryan Cranston: Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan could be considered ‘racist’

by Judy Kurtz - 02/27/23 11:50 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 02/27/23 11:50 AM ET
File - Actor Bryan Cranston attends the premiere of "The Infiltrator" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, July 11, 2016, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press
File – Actor Bryan Cranston attends the premiere of “The Infiltrator” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, July 11, 2016, in New York.

Bryan Cranston says former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” 2016 campaign slogan could be considered a “racist” expression.

“When I see the ‘Make America Great Again,’ my comment is: Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?” the former “Breaking Bad” star asked in a Sunday interview on CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”

“And most people, a lot of people go, ‘How could that be racist — Make America Great Again?’” Cranston, 66, said of Trump’s famed slogan, which was splashed across bright red hats and other campaign gear during the businessman’s 2016 White House race against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Just ask yourself, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American?” Cranston asked Wallace.

“When was it great?” the Academy Award-nominated actor asked.

“So if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them,” Cranston told Wallace in a response to a question about recent comments he made on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” that critical race theory was “essential to be teaching” in schools.

Cranston, a critic of Trump, repeated his assertion to Wallace that critical race theory, an academic framework studying how racism has impacted institutions and policy, should be part of Americans’ educational experience.

“I think it’s imperative that it’s taught that we look at our history — much the same I think that Germany has looked at their history [and] involvement in [World Wars I and II] and embrace it and say, ‘This is where we went wrong. This is how it went wrong. This is why it can’t go wrong again,’” Cranston said.

“And I think [Germany has] done a very commendable job in doing so. But the United States really hasn’t,” the performer added.

“You present it and say, well, 400 years of slavery, yeah, but we’re moving on. And it’s like, no, let’s really discuss it,” Cranston told Wallace. “How did that happen? How did we get to a point where we treated other human beings as slaves?” Cranston asked, according to a transcript of the program.

As far as the “Make America Great Again” motto, Cranston said critical race theory could “teach us in the woke world to open up and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us.”

“And maybe I haven’t seen what is really happening yet in all my years,” he said.

Tags Bryan Cranston Chris Wallace Hillary Clinton Make America Great Again Trump campaign slogan

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  3. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  4. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  5. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  6. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  7. Republicans retool crime message for 2024
  8. New York Times review pans new Ron DeSantis book
  9. Looking for a new voice, Biden turns to Obama veteran 
  10. Trump tops DeSantis by 15 points in Fox News poll
  11. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  12. China dismisses reported Energy Department conclusion lab leak sparked COVID ...
  13. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  14. Bryan Cranston: Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan could be ...
  15. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  16. What we know about Energy Department’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  17. 'Dilbert' distributor severs relationship with creator Scott Adams over race ...
  18. Juan Williams: Would an indictment help or hurt Donald Trump in 2024?
Load more

Video

See all Video