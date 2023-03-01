Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’

Bill Maher says he’s scared of former President Trump “on a very personal level” and “what he would do” to the comedian if he were to win the 2024 White House race.

“I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” the HBO “Real Time” host told Jake Tapper on Tuesday as part of a CNN primetime special. “And I don’t know what he would do in a second term.”

The comic and liberal commentator said after Trump won the 2016 presidential election, “I was afraid for my own wellbeing. I thought I could wind up in Guantanamo Bay. I think I still could.”

“He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president every time, he’d have a rally. I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me,” he said of the 45th president.

Maher, 67, has been a frequent critic of Trump, referring to the ex-real estate developer and 2024 Republican presidential candidate as “everything wrong with a human being stuffed into one man.”

Trump has slammed Maher as a “radical left maniac.”

Earlier this month, Trump attacked CNN for adding Maher’s “Overtime” post-show segment to its Friday night programming. The cable network, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, “wants to give wacky liddle’ Bill Maher a shot at bringing them back to just normal ‘bad’ when Bill Maher suffers from the same affliction as CNN — BAD RATINGS!”

“I mean, he is obviously someone who does not know any boundaries, and, you know, you have to worry when you see what other authoritarian rulers do in other countries to people,” Maher told Tapper of Trump.

“I’m not thinking he’s going to become [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and start pushing people out windows,” Maher said, “but I’m not going to live on the 30th floor anywhere either.”