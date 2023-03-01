Beyoncé gets tribute on House floor: ‘She’s an icon, she’s a legend’

Congress is getting “Heated” over Beyoncé, with a California Democrat offering a tribute to the “undisputed queen of pop and R&B” on the House floor Wednesday.

“I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well,” Rep. Robert Garcia said.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she’s now and forever the moment,” Garcia said as he stood next to a black-and-white image of the 41-year-old performer.

Garcia heaped praise on Beyoncé, who made history last month after snagging her 32nd Grammy Award — the most wins of all time by an artist.

The entertainer, who was born Beyoncé Knowles, is “so much more than a performer and a singer,” Garcia said.

“She’s a creator and an artist. When the radio said to speed it up, she went slower. And I’ll never forget the time I saw Destiny’s Child perform for the very first time,” the 45-year-old lawmaker said.

“It was life-changing for me and the way I experienced music,” Garcia said. “I became an instant fan then and have been a huge fan ever since.”

Calling the “Renaissance” songstress a role model who “stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community,” Garcia said, “For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time.“

“Her story is history,” Garcia continued, before borrowing a line from one of Beyoncé’s song titles to direct a message to her.

“You are irreplaceable,” he said.

It’s not uncommon for members to deliver tributes — sometimes mentioning public figures, constituents or policy issues — in one-minute speeches on the House floor. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) took to the floor in 2010 to pay homage to “The Simpsons” to mark the show’s 20th anniversary. In 2017, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) honored The Notorious B.I.G. on the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death.

—Updated at 12:11 p.m.