‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence

by Erica Pauda - 03/03/23 1:40 PM ET
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Premiere of Illumination’s “Sing 2” on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey and his wife were on the Lufthansa flight from Texas to Germany that was forced to land at Dulles Airport just outside of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday due to severe turbulence, Camila Alves McConaughey said on social media Thursday.

Lufthansa flight 469, which was heading from Austin to Frankfurt, experienced a bout of “brief but severe turbulence” around 90 minutes into the trip, a representative for Lufthansa said in a statement shared with Nexstar’s KXAN.

Upon landing at Dulles, seven people were taken to hospitals in the D.C. area Wednesday, though they were said to have suffered minor injuries.

McConaughey recalled the “chaos” in the cabin on Instagram, claiming she was told the plane dropped nearly 4,000 feet during the incident.

She also posted a short video of what appeared to be food, napkins and plates scattered throughout the cabin after the turbulence, saying she refrained from showing the other passengers out of respect for their privacy.

“Thank God everyone was safe and OK,” she wrote.

NBC News tells Nexstar’s KXAN that a source has confirmed both Matthew and Camila McConaughey were on the flight. McConaughey, in her caption, also wrote that she and Matthew McConaughey went straight to a hotel bar after passengers were provided with accommodations at a local Marriott for the evening.

“Slept well, getting on new flight today,” Camila said.

