White House to host annual ceremony honoring courageous women for first time

by Judy Kurtz - 03/03/23 4:18 PM ET
First lady Jill Biden addresses the 16th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards virtual ceremony at the State Department, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Washington. (Leah Millis, Pool via AP)

An annual ceremony honoring courageous women around the world is heading to the White House for the first time.

The International Women of Courage Award ceremony is poised to be held next Wednesday at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the White House announced on Friday.

The honor recognizes “women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.”

Typically held at the State Department, this year’s ceremony will instead be hosted by Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House.

The award has “recognized more than 180 women from over 80 countries” since 2007, according to the State Department.

At last year’s ceremony, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill Biden said in remarks, “Women have been told that they are dangerous. And that’s because they are — dangerous to corruption and injustice.”

“There can be no true democracy, no true peace, no true prosperity, without women’s voices,” the first lady said.

This year’s event is timed to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8. 

