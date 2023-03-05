trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Harry and Meghan noncommittal after King Charles’ coronation invite

by Lauren Sforza - 03/05/23 10:11 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/05/23 10:11 PM ET
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in New York City to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on Dec. 6, 2022.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are’t saying whether they will attend King Charles’ coronation after reportedly receiving an invitation.

A spokesperson for the couple told Reuters on Sunday that Prince Harry received email correspondence from King Charles about his coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their office said in a statement to Reuters and other outlets.

King Charles’ coronation will be held on May 6 in Westminster Abbey in London — eight months after he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, who had her coronation in 1952. His wife, Camilla, will also be crowned as Queen consort at the coronation.

News of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the coronation comes months after the couple launched a media blitz to tell the story of why they stepped back their roles as senior members of the British royal family in 2020.

The couple released a Netflix documentary in December that outlined their grievances with the royal family including how they did not believe that the royal family was doing enough to protect Meghan from the media.

Prince Harry also released a memoir titled “Spare” earlier this year that described his tense relationship with his family, including his sibling rivalry with Prince William and how he asked his father not to marry Queen consort Camilla after his mother’s death.

Tags King Charles meghan Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake wins CPAC vice president poll, topping DeSantis, Haley
  2. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  3. Jim Jordan: GOP laying groundwork to use ‘power of the purse’ against FBI 
  4. Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’
  5. NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’
  6. Here’s why Bernie Sanders is going after Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
  7. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  8. Jeffries: ‘No indication’ Capitol Police vetted Jan. 6 footage Tucker ...
  9. Transportation post has become political nightmare for Buttigieg 
  10. Republicans see growing primary field as boon for Trump
  11. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  12. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  13. Texas Tech suspends men’s basketball coach over ‘racially insensitive ...
  14. Turner says China aiding Russia in war would be ‘inexhaustible source of ...
  15. Chris Christie on Trump: ‘He’s not what he used to be’
  16. Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid
  17. Jill Biden blasts Haley’s proposed competency test for politicians over age 75
  18. Hutchinson says Trump’s 2024 message appeals to ‘angry mob’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video