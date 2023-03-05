Harry and Meghan noncommittal after King Charles’ coronation invite

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are’t saying whether they will attend King Charles’ coronation after reportedly receiving an invitation.

A spokesperson for the couple told Reuters on Sunday that Prince Harry received email correspondence from King Charles about his coronation.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their office said in a statement to Reuters and other outlets.

King Charles’ coronation will be held on May 6 in Westminster Abbey in London — eight months after he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, who had her coronation in 1952. His wife, Camilla, will also be crowned as Queen consort at the coronation.

News of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the coronation comes months after the couple launched a media blitz to tell the story of why they stepped back their roles as senior members of the British royal family in 2020.

The couple released a Netflix documentary in December that outlined their grievances with the royal family including how they did not believe that the royal family was doing enough to protect Meghan from the media.

Prince Harry also released a memoir titled “Spare” earlier this year that described his tense relationship with his family, including his sibling rivalry with Prince William and how he asked his father not to marry Queen consort Camilla after his mother’s death.