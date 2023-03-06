‘Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage announces bid for seat Schiff vacating

Actor Ben Savage, the star of the sitcom “Boy Meets World,” has announced his bid for Rep. Adam Schiff’s congressional seat in 2024 as the Democratic member runs for California’s open Senate seat.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Savage said that he’s “running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative, and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.”

Savage, 42, starred as Cory Matthews in ABC’s “Boy Meets World” from 1993 to 2000. He reprised his role in the Disney Channel reboot “Girl Meets World” from 2014-2017.

“I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all.”

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward,” he added. “Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

Savage ran for a seat in West Hollywood City Council last year, listing priorities on his campaign website that included focus on funding for local law enforcement, health care services and housing.

Schiff, a prominent member of the House select committee who investigated the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, officially launched his bid for Senate in January, making him one of multiple Democratic lawmakers vying to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)