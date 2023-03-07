trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

James Taylor casts doubt on Trump’s 2024 chances

by Judy Kurtz - 03/07/23 1:07 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/07/23 1:07 PM ET

James Taylor says he’s cautiously optimistic that he’ll be singing a victory song for President Biden’s reelection win in 2024.

“With a certain amount of nervousness, I’m looking forward to it,” Taylor told ITK, when asked if he expected to be taking to the stage at another Biden inauguration after the 2024 White House race. The “Carolina on my Mind” singer — who performed at a prime-time 2021 inaugural concert for Biden — noted with a chuckle that any inauguration entertainment invite might be premature.

The 74-year-old songwriter has been a vocal supporter of Democrats over the years. Last September, he kicked off a White House event touting the Inflation Reduction Act.

Taylor’s also been a critic of former President Trump, slamming him in a 2020 Biden campaign fundraising email as an “inept and corrupt narcissist.”

While Biden hasn’t officially launched a reelection bid, he’s indicated in multiple interviews that he plans to run again. Trump, who lost the 2020 race to Biden, launched his 2024 campaign in November.

Asked while in Washington last week for the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song award ceremony if the 45th president could land back in the Oval Office, Taylor told ITK, “President Trump, win?”

“I just don’t know how to process those words,” Taylor said.

“You know, anything’s possible,” he said, before adding with a skeptical look, “I don’t know.”

Tags Biden James Taylor

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  4. Mexican governor says kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded
  5. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  6. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  7. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  8. SoFi sues to block Biden pause on student loans
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  10. At CPAC, a desperate Trump gets what’s right terribly wrong
  11. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  12. Yet another atmospheric river to flood California later this week
  13. WeightWatchers makes move into hot Ozempic market
  14. DeSantis faces 2024 dilemma over his conservative brand
  15. Why a sweeping election law clash at the Supreme Court could disappear 
  16. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  17. Biden proposes increased tax rate on high earners to keep Medicare solvent
  18. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video