trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Michelle Yeoh becomes first Asian Best Actress winner at Oscars: ‘This is history in the making’

by Lauren Sforza - 03/13/23 7:31 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/13/23 7:31 AM ET
Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press
Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress award Sunday night at the Oscars, becoming the first Asian woman to receive the Academy Award in the category.

“Thank you to the Academy — this is history in the making!” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech.

“To all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” she said. “This is proof that dreaming big and dreams do come true.”

Yeoh won the award for her performance as Evelyn — a laundromat owner who is being audited by federal authorities while she attempts to navigate the multiverse — in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The film won seven awards, including Best Picture.

“And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime,” Yeoh added in her remarks, an apparent jab at CNN host Don Lemon, who sparked criticism last month for saying that a woman is in her prime only up to “maybe her 40s.”

Yeoh, 60, dedicated a portion of her speech late Sunday to her mother and all mothers, saying that they are the real “superheroes.”

“I have to dedicate this to my mom [and] all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight,” she said.

Yeoh also won a Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild award for her role as Evelyn this year.

Tags Don Lemon Everything Everywhere all at once Michelle Yeoh Oscar Awards

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  2. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  3. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  4. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  5. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  6. Republicans brace for Tim Scott’s entrance into 2024 race
  7. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  8. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  9. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  10. GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age
  11. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  12. Kennedy: Biden decided to ‘demagogue the issue’ of Social Security, Medicare
  13. ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance ...
  14. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  15. Mace says raising retirement age should be ‘on the table’
  16. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  17. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Government scrambles to help struggling banks
Load more

Video

See all Video