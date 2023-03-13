trending:

Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes

by Lauren Sforza - 03/13/23 8:30 AM ET
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel jabbed Tucker Carlson toward the end of the Academy Awards show on Sunday evening over footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots that the Fox News host aired last week.

“Editors can do amazing things,” Kimmel said while introducing the presenters for the Best Film Editing award.

“Editors can turn 40,000 hours of violent insurrection footage into a respectful sightseeing tour of the Capitol,” Kimmel added. “Their work is underappreciated.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier this month granted Carlson exclusive access to more than 41,000 hours of official footage from the attacks on the Capitol. Carlson showed the first of the tapes last week, describing the scene as “mostly peaceful chaos.”

The portrayal sparked bipartisan outrage among lawmakers.

The U.S. Capitol Police also said that the footage was “cherry-picked” and the commentary failed to provide “context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments.”

McCarthy on Sunday defended his decision during an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We will slowly roll out to every individual news agency. They can come see the tapes as well,” McCarthy said. “Let everyone see them to bring their own judgment.”

“I didn’t give the tapes. I allowed [Carlson] to come see them, just like an exclusive with anybody else,” McCarthy added. “My goal here is transparency.”

The Hill has requested comment from Fox News on Kimmel’s remarks.

Kimmel during his opening monologue at the 95th Academy Awards also joked about the Oscars excluding women from the Best Director category Will Smith’s onstage slap last year. The monologue – which was almost free of politics – also included a line about President Biden and his son, Hunter, a target of conservative lawmakers.

“This is my favorite pair right here: Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen, the Joe and Hunter Biden of Hollywood,” he said.

