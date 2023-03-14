trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

‘This Land’ is not his song: Woody Guthrie’s family rejects Josh Hawley’s use of lyrics

by Judy Kurtz - 03/14/23 12:00 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/14/23 12:00 PM ET

The family of the singer behind the classic tune, “This Land is Your Land” has a message for Sen. Josh Hawley: This song is not your song to “co-opt.”

The Missouri Republican referenced the 1940 folk music hit by Woody Guthrie last week when introducing the This Land is Our Land Act, S. 684, which would “ban Chinese corporations and individuals associated with the Chinese Communist Party from owning United States agricultural land.”

In a Monday statement to The Kansas City Star, Guthrie’s daughter said the late performer’s family rejected Hawley’s use of the song in legislation.

“In this particular case, the co-opting or parodying of the lyric by those not aligned with Woody’s lyrics — i.e. misrepresentation by autocrats, racists, white nationalists, anti-labor, insurrectionists, etc. — is not condoned,” Nora Guthrie said.

While saying she accepted “This Land is Your Land” being used for political purposes from time to time, Guthrie explained, “We do not consider Josh Hawley in any way a representative of Woody’s values therefore we would never endorse or approve of his reference to Woody’s lyrics.”

Her father’s song, Guthrie said, is “more of a vision of democracy.”

“The song simply reiterates the concept, ‘By the people, for the people,’” she said.

Woody Guthrie died in 1967.

Hawley spokeswoman Abigail Marone took a swipe at the Star when asked for comment, according to the paper, saying it’s “where journalism goes to die.”

The bill, Marone said, according to the publication, “protects America’s food chain, farmers, and national security — that’s the real story The Star should cover.”

It’s not the first time that “This Land is Your Land” has served as inspiration for a congressional bill’s title. In 2017, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) introduced H.R. 739, the This Land is Our Land Act, to prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from constructing a border wall on federal lands.

Tags Josh Hawley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  2. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  3. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  4. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  5. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  6. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  7. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
  8. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  9. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  10. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  11. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  12. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  13. Gallego knocks Sinema over support of Dodd-Frank rollback
  14. ‘This Land’ is not his song: Woody Guthrie’s family rejects Josh ...
  15. China: US, allies on ‘wrong and dangerous path’ with nuclear submarine deal
  16. Pence’s Trump rebuke underlines break with ex-boss
  17. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on education from Iowa 
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video