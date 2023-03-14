trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

James Patterson urges fans to reach out to DeSantis on Florida book bans

by Judy Kurtz - 03/14/23 12:51 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/14/23 12:51 PM ET
AP Photo/Phil Sears
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

Bestselling author James Patterson is calling on fans to speak out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against a school district’s “borderline absurd decision” to ban one of his book series from its libraries.

“The ‘Maximum Ride’ series was recently banned by the Martin County Florida School District,” the 75-year-old scribe wrote to his more than 140,000 Twitter followers on Monday.

“Honestly, who would want ‘Maximum Ride’ banned from schools? On what possible grounds?” Patterson asked of the series, which is made up of science fiction novels geared toward young adults.

Some books in the “Maximum Ride” series were among more than 60 titles removed from the shelves of the Florida county’s public school libraries, according to a list released last week by Martin County.

Last year, DeSantis signed legislation requiring school libraries in the Sunshine State to seek community input on the materials they make available to students.

“What do the majority of parents in Martin County think of this arbitrary and borderline absurd decision?” Patterson said of the move to pull his books. He urged readers who “find this kind of mindless book banning troubling or confusing” to “send a polite note” to DeSantis.

Patterson isn’t the only high-profile author to condemn the book bans.

“Storyteller” author Jodi Picoult, whose books were also among some of those barred by Martin County, said in an op-ed on Monday, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with a parent deciding a certain book is not right for her child. There is a colossal problem with a parent deciding that, therefore, no child should be allowed to read that book.”

Tags James Patterson Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  2. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  3. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  4. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  5. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  6. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  7. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  8. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
  9. China: US, allies on ‘wrong and dangerous path’ with nuclear submarine deal
  10. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  11. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  12. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  13. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  14. ‘This Land’ is not his song: Woody Guthrie’s family rejects Josh ...
  15. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on education from Iowa 
  16. Pence’s Trump rebuke underlines break with ex-boss
  17. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  18. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video