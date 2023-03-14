Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘

Former President Trump said in a recent interview that everyone who sent him letters included in his forthcoming book “kissed my a–.”

“I think they’re going to see a very fascinating life,” Trump told Breitbart News of the book. “I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a–, and now I only have half of them kissing my a–.”

“Letters to Trump,” set to be released on April 25, features correspondence between the former president and “some of the biggest names in history,” including Princess Diana, Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, per Winning Team Publishing. The collection of letters will go for $99, or $399 for an “original signed bookplate edition.”

One letter included in the book reportedly penned by John F. Kennedy Jr. thanked Trump for visiting the offices of his magazine “George.”

“Our staff thoroughly enjoyed your remarks and I trust you found the questions thought-provoking,” Kennedy Jr. said in a copy of the letter published by Breitbart News. “You were most generous to make the time.”

When asked about the letter, Trump told Breitbart that Kennedy Jr. was a “great guy” and a “friend of mine.”

“Even though we were of a different persuasion, I believe he would have run for the Senate and that he would have been president someday,” Trump added. “He was a handsome guy. He was a fantastic guy. He had the ‘it factor,’ and he would have gone to the top of the world in the Kennedy family.”