The Cure’s Robert Smith says he’s ‘sickened’ by Ticketmaster fees: ‘The artist has no way to limit them’

by Judy Kurtz - 03/16/23 12:17 PM ET
The Cure's Robert Smith and Reeves Gabrels
Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
The Cure’s Robert Smith, right, and Reeves Gabrels perform during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The co-founder of The Cure says he’s “sickened” by Ticketmaster’s fees to see the band’s upcoming tour, saying that “the artist has no way to limit them.”

Robert Smith, the lead singer of the English rock band, responded to fan complaints about exorbitant service costs for tickets to the “Shows of a Lost World” tour, which went on sale this week.

“I am as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘fees’ debacle,” Smith wrote to his more than 200,000 Twitter followers on Wednesday.

“To be very clear: The artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified,” the “Friday I’m in Love” singer said.

“If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know,” Smith, 63, said.

Smith’s remarks came after some fans took to social media to claim that fees associated with their tickets sometimes outweighed the cost of getting a seat at the concert itself.

When announcing the 26-city North American summer tour, the band said in a statement that it aimed for the shows to “be affordable for all fans.”

“We have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” The Cure said, adding that its ticketing partners “have agreed to help us stop scalpers from getting in the way.”

Ticketmaster didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment.

The ticket cost drama for The Cure’s shows comes months after Ticketmaster catapulted into the spotlight after it was forced to cancel sales in November for Taylor Swift’s concert tour after it couldn’t solve problems that left millions of fans unable to buy tickets, or without their tickets even after they were purchased.

Ticketmaster apologized to Swift and her fans following the issues.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing in January following the debacle, focused on “how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries harms customers and artists alike.”

