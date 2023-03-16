Niall Horan to preform at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day

Niall Horan is headed in one direction: towards the White House.

The “Slow Hands” singer and former One Direction member, will put on a “special performance” at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Friday to mark St. Patrick’s Day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced.

“It doesn’t get better than this!” Jean-Pierre said in a Thursday tweet.

“I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome [Horan] to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!”

The 29-year-old entertainer, who was born in Ireland, said it was an “honor to be invited” for the green-hued festivities.

“Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow,” Horan said in a tweet.

It’s not the first time that high-profile music performers have made for starry sightings at the White House during Biden’s presidency.

Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance in the White House briefing room in 2021 to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Last May, South Korean K-pop superstars BTS discussed Asian inclusion and representation during their own visit to the White House.