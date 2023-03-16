BD Wong, Rachel Bloom among stars joining Creative Coalition’s arts funding push

TV stars from “Ted Lasso,” “Law & Order” and more are headed to Capitol Hill, pushing for federal funding for the arts just ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington.

ITK has exclusively learned that Brendan Hunt, who stars on “Ted Lasso” as Coach Beard, Emmy Award-winning “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actor Rachel Bloom, “Law & Order’s” BD Wong, comedian Billy Eichner and “Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown will be among the performers touching down in D.C. on April 28 on behalf of the Creative Coalition. The nonpartisan nonprofit advocates for arts funding.

The face time with members of Congress and Biden administration officials comes ahead of the group’s #RightToBearArts gala, held annually on the eve of the lawmaker and celebrity-filled WHCA dinner.

“The Daily Show’s” Roy Wood Jr. is poised to headline this year’s correspondents’ dinner on April 29.

Emma Kenney from “The Conners,” “Hysterical’s” Judy Gold, “American Crime Story: Impeachment’s” Cobie Smulders, “Walker: Independence” actor Katherine McNamara and “With Love” executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett are also expected to join the Creative Coalition’s trip to the nation’s capital.

“We must expand arts access to all students across the nation,” actor and Creative Coalition President Tim Daly said in a statement about this year’s lobbying effort before Congress. “Our meetings with policymakers and the White House Administration will be critical to ensure that lawmakers understand the importance of the arts for every community in America,” the “Madam Secretary” star said.

“The Creative Coalition is proud to protect every citizen’s #RightToBearArts,” CEO Robin Bronk said about the star-studded effort. “We take federal investment in the arts very seriously and as key to protecting our children’s futures.”