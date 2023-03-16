trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

BD Wong, Rachel Bloom among stars joining Creative Coalition’s arts funding push

by Judy Kurtz - 03/16/23 4:02 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/16/23 4:02 PM ET
BD Wong, Rachel Bloom and Brendan Hunt. (AP/Phil McCarten/Richard Shotwel/Jordan Strauss)

TV stars from “Ted Lasso,” “Law & Order” and more are headed to Capitol Hill, pushing for federal funding for the arts just ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington.

ITK has exclusively learned that Brendan Hunt, who stars on “Ted Lasso” as Coach Beard, Emmy Award-winning “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actor Rachel Bloom, “Law & Order’s” BD Wong, comedian Billy Eichner and “Community’s” Yvette Nicole Brown will be among the performers touching down in D.C. on April 28 on behalf of the Creative Coalition. The nonpartisan nonprofit advocates for arts funding.

The face time with members of Congress and Biden administration officials comes ahead of the group’s #RightToBearArts gala, held annually on the eve of the lawmaker and celebrity-filled WHCA dinner.

“The Daily Show’s” Roy Wood Jr. is poised to headline this year’s correspondents’ dinner on April 29.

Emma Kenney from “The Conners,” “Hysterical’s” Judy Gold, “American Crime Story: Impeachment’s” Cobie Smulders, “Walker: Independence” actor Katherine McNamara and “With Love” executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett are also expected to join the Creative Coalition’s trip to the nation’s capital.

“We must expand arts access to all students across the nation,” actor and Creative Coalition President Tim Daly said in a statement about this year’s lobbying effort before Congress. “Our meetings with policymakers and the White House Administration will be critical to ensure that lawmakers understand the importance of the arts for every community in America,” the “Madam Secretary” star said.

“The Creative Coalition is proud to protect every citizen’s #RightToBearArts,” CEO Robin Bronk said about the star-studded effort. “We take federal investment in the arts very seriously and as key to protecting our children’s futures.”

Tags Billy Eichner Rachel Bloom

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  3. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  4. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  5. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  6. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  7. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks in $30 billion plan
  8. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  9. US says video of jet-drone encounter ‘decimates the Russian lie’
  10. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  11. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  12. Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
  13. Taxpayer advocate urges Congress to reconsider $80 billion IRS funding boost
  14. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  15. Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to make state a Second Amendment sanctuary
  16. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  17. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  18. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
Load more

Video

See all Video