Bidens to host ‘Ted Lasso’ cast at White House on Monday

The cast of the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” will visit the White House on Monday for a conversation to promote mental health.

The cast will meet with the president and first lady Jill Biden to discuss “the importance of mental health to promote overall wellbeing,” a White House official said.

President Biden on Sunday tweeted a photo of a yellow poster with “Believe” written on it in blue ink, a nod to the sign that hangs over the fictional soccer coach’s office in the show.

Among cast members expected to be in attendance are star Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Toheeb Jimoh.

The show follows Lasso, an American football coach who takes over as the coach of AFC Richmond, an English soccer club. Season three of the show premiered on March 15. Lasso’s mental health became a prominent story line in season two.

Biden has pushed for expanded efforts to address the mental health crisis in America.

“Let’s do more on mental health, especially for our children,” Biden said in February’s State of the Union address. “When millions of young people are struggling with bullying, violence, trauma, we owe them greater access to mental health care at school.”