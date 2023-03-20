trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus among those set to get National Medal of Arts from Biden in COVID-delayed ceremony

by Judy Kurtz - 03/20/23 5:00 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/20/23 5:00 PM ET
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their 2023 tour Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

President Biden will host a star-studded White House ceremony this week — honoring big names including Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Gladys Knight, Vera Wang and more — as he presents them with the highest award given to artists by the United States government in an event that had been delayed due to COVID-19.

While the White House unveiled the 23 recipients being recognized with the National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal for the first time on Monday, the honorees are actually the 2021 award winners.

The president did award a National Humanities Medal to Elton John last year, in a surprise move after the “Rocket Man” singer performed at a White House event.

Jill Biden is also expected to attend the arts award event at the White House on Tuesday.

The 2021 National Medal of Arts recipients include: musician Jose Feliciano, artist Judith Francisca Baca, radio station owner Fred Eychaner, actor Mindy Kaling, the International Association of Blacks in Dance, the Billie Holiday Theatre, producer Joan Shigekawa and painter Antonio Martorell Cardona.

Among the 2021 National Humanities Medal winners: “The Underground Railroad” novelist Colson Whitehead, poet Richard Blanco, author Walter Isaacson, educator Johnnetta Betsch Cole, academic Henrietta Mann, author Ann Patchett, “The Joy Luck Club” author Amy Tan, historian Earl Lewis, Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, Native America Calling and author Tara Westover.

Previous winners of the National Medal of Arts have included Morgan Freeman, George Lucas, Sally Field, Stephen King and Meryl Streep.

Tags Biden Bruce Springsteen Bryan Stevenson Fred Eychaner Jill Biden Julia Louis-Dreyfus Richard Blanco

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  2. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  3. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  4. Senators blast Mexico’s ‘seizure’ of Alabama-based port facility
  5. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith rips Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 framing: ‘That’s ...
  6. If Trump is indicted, what happens next?
  7. House GOP turns knives on Manhattan DA over potential Trump arrest 
  8. Trump swipes at DeSantis over Florida governor’s response to potential ...
  9. Manchin calls Biden administration priorities ‘absolutely ...
  10. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  11. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  12. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  13. The first indictment
  14. Starbucks CEO steps down early ahead of Senate testimony
  15. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  16. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  17. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  18. Ohio State student found dead amid spring break tragedies
Load more

Video

See all Video