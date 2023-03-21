trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Dana Carvey says it’s ‘too early’ for him to break out a DeSantis impression: ‘You keep your powder dry’

by Judy Kurtz - 03/21/23 12:02 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/21/23 12:02 PM ET

Dana Carvey says it’s “too early” for him to start perfecting his Ron DeSantis impersonation.

“You never want to spend a lot of time working on an impression and then they don’t run,” Carvey told ITK when asked this week whether he’d started trying to mimic the mannerisms of the Florida governor and expected 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

“You keep your powder dry,” said the “Wayne’s World” star, who’s famed for his political impressions, including of President Biden and former Presidents Trump and George H.W. Bush.

“But he has a little bit of a different kind of voice,” Carvey said of DeSantis. “A little squeaky.”

Carvey then briefly transformed into Biden and Trump, saying the 46th president has “sort of a whispery” way of speaking, while his Oval Office predecessor speaks in a much lower register.

“But DeSantis, no, I haven’t studied it yet,” Carvey, 67, said.

So who’s funnier: Democrats or Republicans?

“Whoever’s in power is hilarious,” Carvey replied when ITK caught up with him in Washington at the Kennedy Center’s presentation of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Adam Sandler. “Anyone who’s pulling the strings, then it’s our job to kind of throw rocks at the king,” Carvey said.

Asked if there’s a pressure for comedians to go political with their humor, he said the opposite is often true.

“There’s a pressure to not go political. Everyone’s waiting to see what team you’re on,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum said.

“I just try to abstract it, and make sure that everyone understands that everybody’s funny on some level, with enormous power.”

While Carvey hasn’t started trying to pull off a DeSantis impression, he’s still standing by for any reaction from Biden on his imitation of the commander in chief.

“Joe, I’m waiting,” Carvey cracked.

“I try to abstract to the point that it’s apolitical,” Carvey said of his work. “I don’t like to be taught when I’m watching comedy, and I don’t like to teach.”

Tags Biden Bush Dana Carvey Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  2. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  3. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  4. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  5. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  6. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  7. Looming Trump arrest puts GOP lawmakers in uncomfortable spot
  8. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  9. How the banking crisis throws a wrench into Fed rate-hiking
  10. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  11. Judge: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second ...
  12. Tranq making ‘deadliest drug threat’ in US ‘even deadlier,’ DEA warns
  13. ‘Abbott Elementary’ goes all-in against charter schools 
  14. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  15. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  16. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  17. If Trump is indicted, what happens next?
  18. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
Load more

Video

See all Video