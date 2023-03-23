trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Afroman locked in legal battle with sheriff’s office after raid

by Julia Shapero - 03/23/23 4:34 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/23/23 4:34 PM ET
AP
Joseph Foreman (“Afroman”), headshot.

Singer and rapper Afroman is being sued by several members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio after he made music videos using footage from a raid on his home last year.

Seven members of the Ohio sheriff’s office filed suit against Joseph Foreman, better known as Afroman, earlier this month for using their likeness in the videos and social media posts without their consent and causing them “embarrassment, ridicule, emotional distress, humiliation, and loss of reputation,” according to court documents.

The dispute began last August, when the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted an armed raid of Foreman’s home on suspicion of drug trafficking and kidnapping, according to a local Fox affiliate. However, the raid reportedly failed to turn up any probative criminal evidence.

Foreman created two music videos — “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” — using surveillance footage and videos taken by his wife of the raid. He also posted images and videos of the officers on various social media platforms.

The lawsuit argues that the officers’ personas were used “for commercial purposes, to promote his ‘Afroman’ brand, to sell products, to promote his music tours, and to make money from the use of Plaintiffs’ images on videos and other media” and claims the officers are entitled to the profits that Foreman made off their likeness.

In one Instagram post cited by the lawsuit, Foreman thanked the officer featured in his “Lemon Pound Cake” music video for “getting me 5.4 MILLION hits on TikTok,” adding, “I couldn’t have done it without you obviously!”

However, Foreman vowed in an Instagram post on Wednesday to countersue “for the unlawful raid, money being stolen, and for the undeniable damage this had on my clients family, career and property.”

Tags Adams County Sheriff's Office Afroman Joseph Foreman Ohio

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  2. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  3. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  4. Rep tells TikTok CEO that lying to Congress is federal crime during Tiananmen ...
  5. The dark side of TikTok
  6. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  7. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  8. Greene calls for Bragg’s arrest for ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in Trump ...
  9. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  10. Jeffries waves aside plan to raise debt limit with House discharge petition 
  11. Off-duty pilot steps in to help land Southwest flight after pilot becomes ...
  12. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  13. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  14. Michigan GOP chair not apologizing after comparing gun reform to ...
  15. Tech consulting giant Accenture cutting 19K jobs
  16. California bill could ban the sale of Skittles, Hot Tamales, and more
  17. Father of Parkland victim arrested after disrupting House hearing
  18. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
Load more

Video

See all Video