In The Know

Van Zandt sports matching style with Raskin: ‘My brother from another mother!’

by Judy Kurtz - 03/27/23 10:32 AM ET
Steven Van Zandt is showing off his similar style alongside Rep. Jamie Raskin, after gifting a head cover as the congressman battles cancer.

The E Street Band member posted a photo on Monday of himself smiling alongside the Maryland Democrat, saying the duo share a special connection beyond their coordinating head gear.

“My brother from another mother!” Van Zandt, 72, said.

Raskin announced last year that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, saying his diagnosis was “serious but curable.”

Last month, the 60-year-old lawmaker revealed that he had received a gift from Van Zandt, also known as Little Steven, who he dubbed “one of the greatest musicians on earth.”

Sharing a photo of himself sporting a look similar to Van Zandt’s signature accessory, Raskin said, “You are about to see a step up in my chemo head-cover fashions for the next few months.”

“That gift is from all of us who want to thank you every day for giving us hope that there is a politician that cares about justice!” Van Zandt responded at the time. “Here’s to a rapid complete recovery,” the guitarist said.

