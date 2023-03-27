trending:

Idris Elba: Harris would make a good president

by Judy Kurtz - 03/27/23 1:58 PM ET
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, flanked by Ghana upcoming artist Baaba J, right, visits the Vibration studio at the freedom skate park in Accra, Ghana, Monday March 27, 2023.
Misper Apawu/Associated Press
Idris Elba says Kamala Harris would make a good commander in chief, as the “Luther” actor appeared alongside the vice president at a stop during her tour of Africa.

The British performer visited a community recording studio in Ghana with Harris on Monday, along with “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Elba, whose production company announced a partnership earlier this month to support Africa-based talent and projects, said he and his wife first met Harris at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit last year.

“[Harris] said, ‘Hey, I really want to come to Africa. And we said we’d love to do that,’” Elba recalled to White House press pool reporters in Ghana.

“If you ever go to Africa, let me know,” Elba said. “So here we are.”

Asked if Harris would “make a good president,” Elba responded, “Do I think the VP would? Yeah, of course.”

The Golden Globe Award winner and humanitarian praised Harris for making the trip.

“I think it’s a great signal for VP to come to Ghana, to come to Africa and be that interface to show the rest of the world that actually it is a fantastic place to sort of look at in terms of partnership and investment,” said Elba.

Harris kicked off the weeklong trip to the continent — which is also expected to take her to Tanzania and Zambia — on Sunday.

“For me to be able to come here during this trip on my first full day really is symbolic of the connection that we have as people and a nation,” Harris said during the stop with Elba and Ralph.

After Ralph sang “Endangered Species” to the crowd of music artists at the event, the Broadway star said, “You must invest in yourself, in your art, first.”

“And then you birth it out to the world,” Ralph said.

