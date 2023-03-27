trending:

Madonna adds Tennessee tour stop to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

by Sarah Polus - 03/27/23 8:50 PM ET
In this file photo taken on August 21, 2018 Madonna poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Madonna is adding a Tennessee tour stop to raise money for trans-rights organizations in the wake of the state passing historic anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The queen of pop’s The Celebration Tour now includes a Nashville show and seven other bonus dates.

Earlier this month Tennessee became the first state to pass a law explicitly targeting drag shows. It also joined a list of states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.

The performer said that Tennessee show is intended to celebrate the trans and drag communities.

Madonna (Getty Images)

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” Madonna wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f–k with a drag queen. Bob [the Drag Queen] and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

A portion of the ticket sales from her Nashville show will go to trans rights organizations, Rolling Stone reports.

