trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Karine Jean-Pierre talks ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and why she might not catch an impression of herself

by Judy Kurtz - 03/28/23 3:17 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/28/23 3:17 PM ET
Actor Jason Sudeikis embraces White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Greg Nash
Actor Jason Sudeikis embraces White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 20, 2023. The cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ will meet with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden to discuss mental health initiatives.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says if “Saturday Night Live” ever features an impersonation of her, she’s unlikely to catch it, because she’s usually taking a Saturday night snooze.

“I think I’m usually sleeping,” Jean-Pierre replied when asked if she’s able to enjoy shows like “SNL” on the weekend or if they hit too close to home for her by parodying the headlines of the day.

“I just need the sleep, and I see the clips on social media,” Jean-Pierre said with a grin when ITK caught up with her at a recent gala event in Washington.

“So I haven’t stayed up for ‘SNL’ in a long, long time,” she said.

While Melissa McCarthy became somewhat of a regular on the NBC sketch comedy show for her weekly lampooning of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer during former President Trump’s years in office, a “Saturday Night Live” cast member has never imitated the current spokeswoman at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

So is Jean-Pierre just waiting to wake up on a Sunday morning to see “SNL’s” take on her time behind the briefing room podium?

“Well, I don’t know if I’m waiting,” Jean-Pierre, 48, said with a big laugh. “We’ll see — oh boy.”

But, Jean-Pierre — who became the first Black and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary when she began in the role last May — suggested she might take any potential “SNL”-style ribbing in stride.

“Laughing and laughing at yourself, being able to take in just a little bit of the lightness of it all, and not take things too seriously — I think it’s important.”

Tags Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Saturday Night Live Sean Spicer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  2. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  3. Defense chief slams Tuberville’s hold on Pentagon nominees over abortion ...
  4. Nashville police release surveillance video of school attack
  5. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  6. Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated
  7. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  8. Dominion, Fox News want testimony from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity
  9. Mexico is moving to power California and Arizona. But who will pay for it? 
  10. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  11. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  12. McCarthy warns of ‘dire ramifications’ over Biden debt limit negotiation ...
  13. Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected 
  14. Pentagon chief: Biden admin should’ve notified Congress ‘earlier’ on ...
  15. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  16. Nashville shooter was under doctor’s care for ‘an emotional disorder’
  17. House Judiciary postpones pistol brace rule markup after Nashville shooting
  18. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video