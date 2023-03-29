trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Santa Fe district attorney stepping away from Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting case

by Julia Mueller - 03/29/23 4:45 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/29/23 4:45 PM ET
FILE – In this 2022 image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

The Santa Fe district attorney on Wednesday said she’ll step away from prosecuting the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” and announced the appointment of two New Mexico attorneys to serve as special prosecutors in the case. 

“My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the ‘Rust’ case,” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said.

Attorneys Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis were appointed as special prosecutors. Their “extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law,” Carmack-Altwies said. 

Carmack-Altwies’s move to bow out of being co-counsel in the case comes after the special prosecutor previously appointed, state Rep. Andrea Reeb, stepped down after concerns about her serving both as a prosecutor and as a state representative.

Actor Alec Baldwin faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter after authorities said Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film, killing cinematographer Hutchins.

Baldwin told investigators the gun misfired as he handled it, and has pleaded not guilty. The actor’s legal team has maintained that Baldwin had “no reason to believe” there was live ammunition in the prop gun. He and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was also charged and has also pleaded not guilty, could face 18 months in prison and fines if convicted.

Tags Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin Halyna Hutchins Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Mary Carmack-Altwies New Mexico rust Santa Fe shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  4. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  5. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  6. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  7. GOP senator on gun control: Congress has gone ‘about as far as we’re going ...
  8. North Carolina legislature overrides veto and repeals permit requirement for ...
  9. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  10. Senate approves measure overturning Biden clean water regulations, setting up ...
  11. As fatigue grows and morale wanes in Ukraine, defeat is a real possibility 
  12. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  13. House Democrat responds to GOP lawmaker’s comments on school shooting: ‘It ...
  14. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  15. Biden declines to veto GOP-led measure to end COVID-19 emergency
  16. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  17. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  18. Wisconsin state senate candidate says he ‘certainly would ...
Load more

Video

See all Video