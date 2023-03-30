trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Hickenlooper, 71, opens up on ‘special relationship’ with his nearly 4-month-old son

by Judy Kurtz - 03/30/23 12:56 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/30/23 12:56 PM ET
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)
Greg Nash
Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) arrives to Capitol for votes regarding nominations on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Sen. John Hickenlooper is opening up about his experiences as a late-life dad, pointing to his infant as proof that miracles can happen.

“I think in a funny way, by having a child so late in life, I’m like the proof that everybody has at least one more miracle inside them,” the 71-year-old Colorado Democrat said in an interview with Yahoo Life published Wednesday.

Hickenlooper and his wife, Robin Pringle, welcomed their son, Jack, via a surrogate in early December.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has since been seen cradling the almost-4-month-old on the Senate floor.

“The parliamentarian and the clerks on the dais, they thought it was so much fun,” Hickenlooper said, with staffers in the upper chamber quipping that the youngster “was going to vote.”

“Does he have his ID?” one of Hickenlooper’s colleagues in the Senate, joked, according to the lawmaker.

Hickenlooper, who also has a 20-year-old son from a previous marriage, said that the “public sentiment isn’t with us yet” in terms of federal paid family leave.

Paid family leave was originally included as part of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan last year but was pulled from the legislation following a standoff with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

“He and I have a special relationship,” Hickenlooper remarked of him and his youngest son, saying, “and you really get an understanding why most pediatricians, most child psychologists believe that having both mother and father able to spend important quality time in those first three months, why that matters so much.”

Hickenlooper also told Yahoo Life that personal experience has led to a desire to consider if in-vitro fertilization treatments should be covered by Medicaid.

“I think the miracle of life is something that we should be willing to invest in as a country, for everybody,” he said.

Tags John Hickenlooper

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  6. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  7. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over school shooting comments
  8. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  9. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  10. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  11. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  12. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  13. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  14. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  15. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
  16. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  17. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  18. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
Load more

Video

See all Video