Biden shares Oval Office photo with Damar Hamlin: ‘He turned recovery into action’

President Biden is praising Damar Hamlin’s “courage” and “resilience,” as he met with the Buffalo Bills player at the White House on Thursday.

The 25-year-old football safety — who experienced cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January — was seen smiling alongside Biden in a photo posted on the president’s Twitter account.

“Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people,” Biden said in a tweet.

“And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it,” Biden said, adding he was “honored” to host Hamlin at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The White House visit came a day after Hamlin spoke at a news conference near the Capitol, pushing for the Access to AEDs Act. The bipartisan legislation would provide grants for elementary and secondary schools to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and provide training in CPR.

During a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field and was hospitalized and needed to be resuscitated twice. He and his medical team have since credited the use of an AED as one factor that helped to save his life.