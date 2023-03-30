trending:

Trump’s Hollywood critics cheer his indictment: ‘Finally!’

by Judy Kurtz - 03/30/23 7:05 PM ET
Some of former President Trump’s fiercest Hollywood critics are celebrating his indictment on criminal charges Thursday, wishing one another a “happy indictment day.”

In a history-making move, the 45th president was indicted in New York over his role in organizing hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 White House bid — the first time an ex-commander in chief has been charged in a criminal matter.

“It’s finally happening,” comedian Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter, thanking Daniels. Griffin had ignited controversy in 2017, including being questioned by the Secret Service, after posting a photo of herself holding a prop meant to look like Trump’s severed head.

“Happy Donald Trump is indicted Day!” songwriter Diane Warren wrote to her followers.

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, a frequent Trump critic, shared a gif of children dancing and tweeted, “Did somebody say indictment?”

“Let 2023 be the year of accountability,” George Takei, of “Star Trek” fame, wrote.

“Happy indictment day, to those who celebrate,” he added in another Twitter message.

“Finally!” Michael Moore wrote in all caps to his nearly 6 million Twitter followers. The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director launched an anti-Trump one-man show in 2017 on Broadway. “Something,” said Moore, posting an image of an orange square.

Former “Charmed” star and “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast host Alyssa Milano — who in 2019 compared pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hats to white hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan — expressed a more somber tone.

“Although accountability is vitally important and no one is above the law,” Milano wrote on Twitter, “this is a really sad day for The United States Of America.”

