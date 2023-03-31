trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Elliot Page, Margaret Cho, John Leguizamo among celebs offering ‘message of solidarity to trans youth’

by Judy Kurtz - 03/31/23 12:37 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 03/31/23 12:37 PM ET

Elliot Page, Mindy Kaling, Chelsea Manning, Megan Rapinoe and John Leguizamo are joining forces for a message to transgender children, telling them they “are the future.”

The high-profile figures appear as part of a star-studded video called “Dear Trans Youth,” released Friday and produced by Teen Vogue and the LGBTQ magazine Them.

In the video message, the participants slam anti-transgender legislation being introduced in states across the United States.

There are upward of 100 bills targeting transgender health care under consideration in more than half the country this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“These proposed laws attack trans people’s access to essential life giving health care, the right to use the correct bathroom, to play youth sports, to enjoy full and vibrant lives, free from discrimination, from dystopian surveillance, from the vicious attempts by conservative lawmakers to twist our humanity into a tool for reelection,” speakers in the video say.

“Make no mistake beautiful trans family,” Page, the “Umbrella Academy” actor who in 2020 announced that he was transgender, told viewers as other participants completed the statement, “Your identity is not just valid, it is irreproachable.”

The video’s release — which also features Margaret Cho, Adam Lambert, Dylan Mulvaney, Jazz Jennings, and Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride (D), among others — was timed to coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility and includes a call to action and resource guide from the pair of publications.

The aim of the star-studded video, organizers said, was to offer a “message of solidarity to trans youth to stay strong in these challenging times.”

Tags Chelsea Manning John Leguizamo Megan Rapinoe Mindy Kaling sarah mcbride

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  2. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  3. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  4. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  5. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  6. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  7. Republicans see indictment as boon for Trump in 2024
  8. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  9. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  10. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  11. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  12. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  13. Asa Hutchinson: Trump should ‘step aside’ from 2024 race after indictment
  14. Exonerated Central Park Five defendant calls Trump indictment ‘karma’
  15. Ivanka Trump ‘pained’ over father’s indictment
  16. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  17. Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate
  18. Kushner firm received hundreds of millions from UAE, Qatar
Load more

Video

See all Video