Jill Biden to give Seacrest a send-off

by Judy Kurtz - 04/10/23 9:26 AM ET
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs Monday, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver. Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers were on hand for the first lady’s visit, the first…

Jill Biden is helping to give Ryan Seacrest a send-off as he bids goodbye to “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

The first lady will appear as a guest on Friday for Seacrest’s final show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” announced on Monday.

Biden will help “celebrate Ryan Seacrest’s final day as co-host,” according to the show, and will also “talk about how April is the official Month of the Military Child.”

The “American Idol” host announced in February that he would be parting ways with the morning TV talk show after six years alongside Ripa. He’s poised to be replaced by Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, starting on April 17.

Biden’s appearance on Seacrest’s farewell show comes after chatting it up several times with the 48-year-old media personality several times on TV over the years. She sat down for an interview with him and Ripa on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in 2021, and stopped by “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” with President Biden in 2020.

