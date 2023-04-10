Tampa to make Taylor Swift an honorary mayor for a day ahead of tour stop

Pop star Taylor Swift can now add mayor to her lengthy resume after the city of Tampa, Fla., announced that she will be made “honorary mayor” a day before her “Eras” tour hits the city.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a video message posted on social media that Swift’s fans, nicknamed “Swifties,” were wondering how Tampa can follow suit after other cities made big moves to honor the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold,” Castor said. “We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city.”

“Mayor Swift has a nice ring to it,” Castor continued. “We can’t wait to welcome you and your fans to Tampa (Taylor’s Version).”

The city’s Twitter account also changed its username to “City of Tampa (Taylor’s Version)” in recognition of the tour coming to the city on Thursday.