Harry, but not Meghan, to attend Charles’s coronation

by Judy Kurtz - 04/12/23 10:41 AM ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in New York City to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on Dec. 6, 2022.

Prince Harry, is poised to be there for King Charles III’s coronation in London next month, while his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will miss the ceremony.

The king’s 38-year-old son will attend the May 6 coronation, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday. Meghan will “remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet,” the palace said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

There was some question whether Harry would make the trip to England for his father’s coronation amid seemingly strained relations between him and other members of the British royal family.

Earlier this year, Harry made headlines with the release of his memoir “Spare.” In the book, he recounted tension with his brother, Prince William, and his struggles with grief following the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as full-time working members of the royal family and moved to California. In a bombshell interview the next year with Oprah Winfrey, the couple, who wed in 2018, said that racism played a role in their decision to step back from their senior positions.

In March, representatives for Harry and Meghan said that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend [the coronation] will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

But in the Wednesday statement, Buckingham Palace said it was “pleased to confirm” Harry’s attendance at the Westminster Abbey event.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

