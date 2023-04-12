trending:

Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says

by Sarah Polus - 04/12/23 9:42 PM ET
This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. (The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) accidentally filled in a service trench he mistook for a pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, the city told NBC Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The “Terminator” actor on Tuesday posted a video to Twitter of himself filling in a hole in the road, saying, “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

But Schwarzenegger unintentionally filled a trench purposely created by SoCal Gas, the City of Los Angeles said in a statement to NBC Los Angeles.

“This location is not a pothole,” a city spokesperson told the outlet. “It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.”

In his Twitter video, Schwarzenegger said the hole in question had been there for weeks.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger captioned the video.

The video also showed a neighbor rolling down her window to thank Schwarzenegger and his team for their efforts.

The Hill has reached out to the city of Los Angeles for comment.

