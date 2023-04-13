trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Harris to appear on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ next week

by Judy Kurtz - 04/13/23 9:35 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 04/13/23 9:35 AM ET
Vice President Harris
Greg Nash
Vice President Harris is seen during ceremonial photo op for Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) following being sworn in as a Senator at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Vice President Harris is hitting the daytime TV talk show circuit, with an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The VP will sit down with Hudson on April 20, the show announced on Thursday.

The booking marks the “first time an elected national leader will be featured as a guest” on the syndicated chatfest hosted by the EGOT winner, which debuted last year.

Harris has made relatively few pitstops on daytime and late-night talk shows since taking office. 

Last October, she appeared on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where she dished on her TV viewing habits and how she can’t send emojis on her phone. In 2021, she made headlines as a guest on the Comedy Central late-night show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” after a tense exchange with host Charlamagne Tha God. Months earlier, a planned Harris interview on “The View” went off the rails after two of the co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the sit-down.

Tags Charlamagne tha God

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  3. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  4. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  5. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  6. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  7. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  8. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  9. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  10. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  11. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  12. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  13. GOP voters may like Trump, but most Americans don’t
  14. Why Team Trump is embracing his indictment
  15. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  16. Investigators ‘getting close’ to identifying US intelligence leaker: Biden
  17. Biden to announce Medicaid, ObamaCare access for DACA recipients
  18. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
Load more

Video

See all Video