Harris to appear on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ next week

Vice President Harris is hitting the daytime TV talk show circuit, with an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The VP will sit down with Hudson on April 20, the show announced on Thursday.

The booking marks the “first time an elected national leader will be featured as a guest” on the syndicated chatfest hosted by the EGOT winner, which debuted last year.

Harris has made relatively few pitstops on daytime and late-night talk shows since taking office.

Last October, she appeared on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where she dished on her TV viewing habits and how she can’t send emojis on her phone. In 2021, she made headlines as a guest on the Comedy Central late-night show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” after a tense exchange with host Charlamagne Tha God. Months earlier, a planned Harris interview on “The View” went off the rails after two of the co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the sit-down.