Liz Cheney announces ‘Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning’

by Judy Kurtz - 04/18/23 10:56 AM ET
Then-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney says her forthcoming book will serve not just as a memoir, but as a “warning” about the state of democracy.

The Wyoming Republican will release “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning” on Nov. 14, publisher Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday.

The book promises to dive into the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol carried out by supporters of then-President Trump. Cheney served as vice chairwoman of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack.

“Cheney will tell the story of this perilous moment in our history, those who helped Trump spread the stolen election lie, and the risks we still face,” according to the publisher.

The 56-year-old former lawmaker, after becoming one of her party’s most vocal critics of Trump, lost her primary race last year to now-Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.).

Her book, its publisher said, will “take readers inside the rooms where congressional leaders grappled with the threat posed by Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.” Cheney will “explain why she decided to stand almost alone against her party; why she risked her career, her seat, and her position in leadership to do what she knew was right.”

“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self- sustaining,” Cheney said in a statement, first reported by Axios.

“It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans,” Cheney, who joined the University of Virginia as a professor earlier this year, said. “When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?”

