trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

George Santos unveils MINAJ Act to limit vaccine mandates

by Judy Kurtz - 04/18/23 11:38 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 04/18/23 11:38 AM ET
Associated Press

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is giving a nod to Nicki Minaj’s famous COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, appearing to name a new bill after the rapper.

The “Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement Act,” or MINAJ Act, H.R. 2631, introduced Tuesday by Santos, would prohibit the federal government from imposing “any mandate requiring an individual to receive a vaccine that has not been authorized for marketing for at least ten years unless a public health emergency is declared.”

Santos’s office didn’t immediately confirm to ITK that the legislation’s name served as an homage-of-sorts to the “Super Freaky Girl” singer. News of the bill was first reported by Semafor.

In 2021, Minaj made headlines and was widely mocked after sharing on social media that her cousin’s account of his friend’s vaccination played a part in her decision not to receive a shot protecting herself against the coronavirus.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen,” Minaj wrote on Twitter at the time. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” the 40-year-old performer said.

Testicular swelling is not listed as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Santos, who’s currently facing multiple investigations related to false claims he’s made and financial misconduct allegations, said in a statement about his bill, “Medical Freedom is an absolute right.”

“I urge my colleagues to join me in this mission to block tyrannical and draconian measures from being utilized by the Federal Government,” Santos said.

Tags George Santos Nicki Minaj

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  2. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  3. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  4. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  5. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  6. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  7. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  8. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  9. Christie knocks DeSantis on Disney, says it’s not ‘conservative’ to ...
  10. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  11. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  12. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  13. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  14. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  15. Fox News vs. Dominion: Blockbuster media fight set for courtroom
  16. GOP support for Trump slips in new poll
  17. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  18. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
Load more

Video

See all Video