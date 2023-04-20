trending:

Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ‘great’

by Judy Kurtz - 04/20/23 10:35 AM ET
Michelle Obama says the world tends to “glamorize marriage,” while the reality is that matrimony “is hard.”

“We’ve been married for 30 years,” Obama said of former President Obama during a Thursday interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

“If I fell out with him for 10 [years,] and we had a great 20 years, I’d take those odds anytime,” the former first lady said in response to a question from King about remarks she made last year that for a decade during their relationship, she “couldn’t stand” her husband.

“We glamorize marriage,” Obama, 59, said.

“In this day and age, marriage is more about the dress, and the dresses, and the proposal, and the honeymoon and all the stuff around it. And young people aren’t ready for the real of marriage,” she told King.

“A lot of young people quit on marriage over things that are just a part of the commitment,” added the “Light We Carry” author, promoting her book and a forthcoming Netflix special she filmed with Oprah Winfrey.

“I share these things because marriage is hard,” Obama said.

“It’s incumbent upon us — people who have had successful marriages — to be really honest about the fact that making a commitment to be with someone means you compromise, and compromise ain’t always fun,” she said.

“And don’t add kids into the mix because they really mess up your life,” the mom of two quipped.

