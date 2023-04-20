Harris: ‘One day I’m going to write a cookbook’

Vice President Harris says she plans on whipping up another role in her future: cookbook author.

“One day I’m going to write a cookbook,” Harris said during a Thursday appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I am a very good cook,” the VP said while discussing a Sunday night family dinner tradition she shares with husband Doug Emhoff and her two stepchildren.

“I’ve started to actually write my recipes because the kids [and] my husband will always say, ‘Why don’t you write down your recipes?’ And I realized I probably should start doing that,” Harris, 58, told Hudson.

“The family joke is that if somebody asks me for the recipe, I’d say, ‘Well it’s a little bit of this. It’s a little bit of that,’” she added.

Harris has opened up before about her love of cooking. In 2019, her and actor Mindy Khaling filmed a video of them making masala dosa together. In 2020, she played chef as she whipped up a tuna melt after Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) was mocked for how much mayonnaise he used in a recipe for the sandwich.