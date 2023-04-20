trending:

Harris: ‘One day I’m going to write a cookbook’

by Judy Kurtz - 04/20/23 2:34 PM ET
Vice President Harris
Greg Nash
Vice President Harris speaks during an event near the Arland D. Williams Jr. Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Biden Administration announced $300 million in funding grants to revitalize nine bridge projects, including the Memorial Bridge.

Vice President Harris says she plans on whipping up another role in her future: cookbook author.

“One day I’m going to write a cookbook,” Harris said during a Thursday appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I am a very good cook,” the VP said while discussing a Sunday night family dinner tradition she shares with husband Doug Emhoff and her two stepchildren.

“I’ve started to actually write my recipes because the kids [and] my husband will always say, ‘Why don’t you write down your recipes?’ And I realized I probably should start doing that,” Harris, 58, told Hudson.

“The family joke is that if somebody asks me for the recipe, I’d say, ‘Well it’s a little bit of this. It’s a little bit of that,’” she added.

Harris has opened up before about her love of cooking. In 2019, her and actor Mindy Khaling filmed a video of them making masala dosa together. In 2020, she played chef as she whipped up a tuna melt after Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) was mocked for how much mayonnaise he used in a recipe for the sandwich.

