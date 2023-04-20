trending:

'White House Plumbers' star Justin Theroux pays a visit to the real thing

by Judy Kurtz - 04/20/23 4:01 PM ET
Actor Justin Theroux arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022.
SPOTTED: “White House Plumbers” star Justin Theroux checking out the real deal, with a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The 51-year-old actor — who plays G. Gordon Liddy in the HBO limited series about the masterminds behind Watergate — was eyed Thursday outside the West Wing entrance to the White House along with media consulting pro Tammy Haddad, an eagle-eyed tipster told ITK.

We hear that the pair, along with “White House Plumbers” executive producer David Bernad, had lunch at the White House with Biden aide John McCarthy.

A White House spokesperson and Haddad didn’t return a request for comment.

The performer’s pit-stop at the White House comes a day after Haddad, journalist Olivia Nuzzi and HBO hosted a Washington screening of the show ahead of its May 1 premiere, with Theroux and co-star Woody Harrelson — who takes on the role of E. Howard Hunt — in tow.

—Updated at 5:24 p.m.

