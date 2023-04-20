‘White House Plumbers’ star Justin Theroux pays a visit to the real thing

SPOTTED: “White House Plumbers” star Justin Theroux checking out the real deal, with a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The 51-year-old actor — who plays G. Gordon Liddy in the HBO limited series about the masterminds behind Watergate — was eyed Thursday outside the West Wing entrance to the White House along with media consulting pro Tammy Haddad, an eagle-eyed tipster told ITK.

We hear that the pair, along with “White House Plumbers” executive producer David Bernad, had lunch at the White House with Biden aide John McCarthy.

A White House spokesperson and Haddad didn’t return a request for comment.

The performer’s pit-stop at the White House comes a day after Haddad, journalist Olivia Nuzzi and HBO hosted a Washington screening of the show ahead of its May 1 premiere, with Theroux and co-star Woody Harrelson — who takes on the role of E. Howard Hunt — in tow.

—Updated at 5:24 p.m.