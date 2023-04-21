trending:

Boebert knocks ‘liberal privilege’ after Alec Baldwin’s charges dropped

by Nick Robertson - 04/21/23 1:40 PM ET
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) joined a chorus of conservatives criticizing New Mexico prosecutors after they announced Thursday that charges against actor Alec Baldwin would be dropped related to an on-set shooting for the movie “Rust.”

“Liberal privilege is real,” Boebert said on Twitter Friday.

Baldwin frequently played former President Trump on Saturday Night Live and has been a vocal advocate of issues ranging from gun control laws to abortion access and animal rights.

Officials say Baldwin shot and killed a camera operator on the set of the film while using a prop gun in an apparent accident the actor has blamed on negligence by the set’s armorer.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter late last year. Prosecutors said “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis,” without giving further details.

“This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going,” they added.

A weapons charge against Baldwin, which would carry a longer sentence, was already dropped.

Filming for the movie has resumed at a new set in Montana.

Conservative media commentators Dana Loesch and Candace Owens also criticized Baldwin and the prosecutors, saying that Baldwin’s politics influenced the action.

“Alec Baldwin having all charges dropped against him is positively criminal. He quite literally shot and killed someone on the set of his own movie and he will never have to face charges,” Owens said on Twitter. “Unbelievable privilege that only a wealthy, connected democrat could experience.”

Some also drew comparisons to the cases against former President Trump, including conservative internet commentators Tim Pool and Benny Johnson.

“If you hate Trump, if you’re in the machine, you’re protected,” Pool said in a tweet.

