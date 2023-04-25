Political party time: 2023’s White House Correspondents’ dinner events

It’s White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner week, and Washington appears ready to get the political party started.

More than 20 WHCA dinner-related shindigs are on tap this year, with event organizers reporting “insane” demand from revelers aiming to make the cut on the exclusive guest lists of the many bashes.

Susanna Quinn, who’s co-hosting the annual Bytes and Bylines event on Thursday, advised potential guests at the tech, media and politics gathering not to request additional invitations for their buddies.

“Do not ask unless it is Bono,” Quinn, an entrepreneur and D.C. social scene denizen, quipped in a note to invitees.

The following is a list of the Correspondents’ parties and functions taking place around D.C. All of the events listed are invite-only.

Thursday, April 27

Washington Women in Journalism Awards

Larz Anderson House

2118 Massachusetts Ave., NW

6 – 8 p.m.

Bytes and Bylines

The Residence of the Ambassador of Ireland

2221 30th St., NW

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Power to the Patients WHCD Kickoff Event featuring Fat Joe, Rick Ross, French Montana and Busta Rhymes

Sequoia

3000 K St., NW

8 – 11 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Crooked Media Cocktail Party

Dauphine’s

1100 15th St., NW

5 – 8 p.m.

Creative Coalition Right to Bear Arts Gala

The Madison Hotel

1177 15th St. NW

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Elle Women of Impact

Ciel Social Club

601 K St., NW

6 – 8 p.m.

Voto Latino Our Voices

Decatur House

748 Jackson Place, NW.

6 – 8 p.m.

CAA WHCD Kickoff Party

The Henri

1301 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

6:30 – 9 p.m.

The Washington Diplomat’s Media Bash

Embassy of Italy

3000 Whitehaven St., NW

7 p.m.

Politics and Inclusion Dinner co-hosted by CNN’s Abby Phillip and ColorComm founder Lauren Wesley Wilson

Masseria

1340 4th St., NE

7 p.m.

Axios After Hours: Presented by Live Nation

National Building Museum

440 G St., NW

8:30 p.m.

VERSUS Welcome to Washington hosted by Rina Shah

Heist

1802 Jefferson Place, NW

8:30 p.m.

UTA Celebration of America’s Journalists

Fiola Mare

3100 K St., NW

9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday, April 29

Garden Brunch

Beall-Washington House

2920 R St., NW

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS News x Politico Pre-Reception

Washington Hilton

1919 Connecticut Ave., NW

6 p.m.

White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Washington Hilton

1919 Connecticut Ave., NW

8 p.m.

Byron Allen Presents the Washington, D.C., Gala

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture

1400 Constitution Ave., NW

10 p.m.

Time 100 Years After Party

Residence of the Swiss Ambassador

2920 Cathedral Ave., NW

10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

CBS News The After Party

French Ambassador’s Residence

2221 Kalorama Rd., NW

11 p.m.

Comcast-NBCU News Group After Party

The Organization of American States

200 17th St., NW

11:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

CNN Political Hangover Brunch

The LINE DC

1770 Euclid St., NW

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

—Updated Tuesday at 3:26 p.m.