Political party time: 2023’s White House Correspondents’ dinner events
It’s White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner week, and Washington appears ready to get the political party started.
More than 20 WHCA dinner-related shindigs are on tap this year, with event organizers reporting “insane” demand from revelers aiming to make the cut on the exclusive guest lists of the many bashes.
Susanna Quinn, who’s co-hosting the annual Bytes and Bylines event on Thursday, advised potential guests at the tech, media and politics gathering not to request additional invitations for their buddies.
“Do not ask unless it is Bono,” Quinn, an entrepreneur and D.C. social scene denizen, quipped in a note to invitees.
The following is a list of the Correspondents’ parties and functions taking place around D.C. All of the events listed are invite-only.
Thursday, April 27
Washington Women in Journalism Awards
Larz Anderson House
2118 Massachusetts Ave., NW
6 – 8 p.m.
Bytes and Bylines
The Residence of the Ambassador of Ireland
2221 30th St., NW
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Power to the Patients WHCD Kickoff Event featuring Fat Joe, Rick Ross, French Montana and Busta Rhymes
Sequoia
3000 K St., NW
8 – 11 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Crooked Media Cocktail Party
Dauphine’s
1100 15th St., NW
5 – 8 p.m.
Creative Coalition Right to Bear Arts Gala
The Madison Hotel
1177 15th St. NW
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Elle Women of Impact
Ciel Social Club
601 K St., NW
6 – 8 p.m.
Voto Latino Our Voices
Decatur House
748 Jackson Place, NW.
6 – 8 p.m.
CAA WHCD Kickoff Party
The Henri
1301 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
6:30 – 9 p.m.
The Washington Diplomat’s Media Bash
Embassy of Italy
3000 Whitehaven St., NW
7 p.m.
Politics and Inclusion Dinner co-hosted by CNN’s Abby Phillip and ColorComm founder Lauren Wesley Wilson
Masseria
1340 4th St., NE
7 p.m.
Axios After Hours: Presented by Live Nation
National Building Museum
440 G St., NW
8:30 p.m.
VERSUS Welcome to Washington hosted by Rina Shah
Heist
1802 Jefferson Place, NW
8:30 p.m.
UTA Celebration of America’s Journalists
Fiola Mare
3100 K St., NW
9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Saturday, April 29
Garden Brunch
Beall-Washington House
2920 R St., NW
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
CBS News x Politico Pre-Reception
Washington Hilton
1919 Connecticut Ave., NW
6 p.m.
White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
Washington Hilton
1919 Connecticut Ave., NW
8 p.m.
Byron Allen Presents the Washington, D.C., Gala
Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture
1400 Constitution Ave., NW
10 p.m.
Time 100 Years After Party
Residence of the Swiss Ambassador
2920 Cathedral Ave., NW
10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CBS News The After Party
French Ambassador’s Residence
2221 Kalorama Rd., NW
11 p.m.
Comcast-NBCU News Group After Party
The Organization of American States
200 17th St., NW
11:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
CNN Political Hangover Brunch
The LINE DC
1770 Euclid St., NW
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
—Updated Tuesday at 3:26 p.m.
